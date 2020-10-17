https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-muskegon-michigan-begins-5-pm-edt/

President Trump is holding a MAGA rally in Muskegon, Michigan at 5 PM EDT, then he will head over to Janesville, Wisconsin for another rally.

President Trump is working around the clock to earn votes as we head into the final weeks of the 2020 election season.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, who is embroiled in scandal after the New York Post dropped a bombshell and released Hunter Biden’s emails showing a massive pay-to-play scheme, is hiding in his basement all day.

Air Force One touched down shortly before 5 PM EDT and the crown went wild!

TRENDING: Exclusive: Larry C. Johnson Interviews John Paul Mac Issac — The American Patriot Who Was Hired to Fix Hunter Biden’s Computers and the Rest Is History

RSBN estimates 10,000 people are at Trump’s rally tonight in Muskegon.

WATCH LIVE VIA RSBN:

[embedded content]

