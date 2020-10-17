https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-trump-holds-maga-rally-in-muskegon-michigan/

Yes, good point.

My first question was: IF in fact the FBI collected the hardware, back in 12/19, what (if anything) was done to authenticate the data, examine it for “Russian” or other foreign origin, etc.?

If nothing was done (until right now) to investigate, OK, but…WHY not?

Did the FBI ever notify Hunter that they had seized the hard drive? If so when? If not…why not?

None of this makes any sense.

