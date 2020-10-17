https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-wildfire-in-boulder/
Wildlife Conservation Manager here, Trinity… We were using stone tools only 1000 generations ago. When city dwellers, unattached to the wild, assume that they can ‘control’ the things that have been going on under the stars for billions of years its just human ego and nothing more. Mother Nature will not hesitate to slap down our ego any time she chooses… without a second thought. It is beautiful and I am constantly full of awe.