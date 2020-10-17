https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/not-ahead-double-digits-biden-campaign-manager-drops-bomb-friday-call/

President Trump in Macon

A new poll by NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll this past week shows Joe Biden with an 11 point lead over President Donald Trump.

This is the exact same margin Hillary Clinton held over Donald Trump at this time in 2016.

On Friday Joe Biden Campaign Manager held a grassroots summit videoconference to supporters on Friday.

Jen O’Malley Dillon warned that the national poll numbers were “inflated” and that their internal polls showed the race to be much closer than is being reported.

Democrats are very confident with crooked Joe Biden’s numbers — but the campaign admitted they do not have a double-digit lead.

Here is her pitch slide trying to get supporters to give more

As we reported earlier Trafalgar Polling has Trump up in ALL of the battleground states.

And their chief pollster says the “silent Trump vote” is TWICE AS BIG this year!

