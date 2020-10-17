http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vUFGZxi0XW0/

A Women’s March protester in Washington, D.C., appeared not to care Saturday when told that about half of aborted babies are female.

“Women have never policed a man’s body, and the fact that you are siding with men for that to dictate the laws…” the protester told a pro-life activist outside the Supreme Court.

“I’m not siding for men,” the activist replied.

“Yes, you are. This is a basic human right for me to have autonomy over my own body,” the protester told her.

“Fifty-percent of the babies aborted are women, 50 percent,” the pro-life activist said, to which the protester replied, “Who gives a shit?”

Marchers were focused on opposing Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court at the demonstration on Saturday, according to Breitbart News.

Twitter user Barbara Malmet claimed the nomination is “symbolizing the theocratic enslavement of women, LGBTQ people, and all of society.”

However, at one point, Judge Barrett’s supporters blocked feminist protesters, holding signs reading, “Women’s March. All women. Pro-life women,” and “NARAL’s worst nightmare: Women knowing they don’t have to choose between children and career,” according to Breitbart News.

