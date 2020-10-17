https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/17/worried-dem-sen-chris-murphy-says-everybody-should-be-furious-that-media-wont-ignore-the-biden-story/

We already know that Joe Biden — along with Democrats like Neera Tanden and Ben Rhodes — have expressed their displeasure with some in the media for defending questions for the Dem nominee about the New York Post’s story on what was purportedly found on Hunter Biden’s hard drive.

Sen. Chris Murphy has a thread about all that, and one thing’s quite clear:

Chris is furious that the media couldn’t stop the spread of this story. They sure as hell tried to stop it. https://t.co/Hqp6hWQmSA — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 17, 2020

Furious is right:

Joe Biden – and all of us – SHOULD be furious that media outlets are spreading what is very likely Russian propaganda. 1/ I’ve seen the intel. The mainstreaming of misinformation is Russia’s 2020 goal. Here’s what we know, and why we can’t take it lying down. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 17, 2020

2/ Russia knew it had to play a different game than 2016. So it built an operation to cull virulently pro-Trump Americans as pseudo-assets, so blind in their allegiance to Trump that they’ll willingly launder Kremlin constructed anti-Biden propaganda. Guiliani was a key target. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 17, 2020

3/ Andriy Derkach was a top Russian agent. He was unmasked by the Treasury Dept this summer. Derkach and his team recruited Guiliani and have been feeding him info all year. The White House knew this. https://t.co/kxXA84fynC — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 17, 2020

4/ Whether he knows it or not, Giuliani is effectively a Russian asset now. It’s almost certain that any anti-Biden info he has is fed to him by Derkach and Russian intel. This should be patently obvious to any reporter worth his or her salt. https://t.co/PWPRBRGALU — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 17, 2020

5/ And you don’t have to believe me. Believe the Department or Justice – Trump’s own FBI is investigating the “leaked” Hunter Biden emails as Russian spycraft. https://t.co/iZ5sAD50FT — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 17, 2020

6/ Further, media don’t need a Pulitzer to see the whole story as super fishy. A pro-Trump computer repairman mysteriously comes across Hunter Biden’s laptop, copies the files, and guess who gets them? Russia’s top American asset – Rudy! Coincidence!!https://t.co/SPTsLVPTFI — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 17, 2020

7/ Why is it important for media to not simply pick this story up and amplify it? Why should we be offended that the VP is being asked about it? Because this is Russia’s bet – that America, and its media, is so hungry for salacious stories that no one will vet their lies. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 17, 2020

8/ And American media do have major credibility, for good reason. They do amazing work, and get most stories 100% right. Russia wants to use this credibility to their advantage. And that’s why we all have to be vigilant. Democracy depends on it. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 17, 2020

As usual, always remember the track record of these Democrats:

“I’ve seen the intel” is right out of Schiff’s playbook which incidentally we are still waiting for — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) October 17, 2020

Exactly!

Now Chris: let’s assume everything in the laptop story is fake

Aren’t the admitted facts as to Hunter Biden’s willingness to trade on his name to sleazy foreign interests even the least bit unsettling to you? — CTIronman (@CTIronman) October 17, 2020

Dems don’t even want the media to dig into the story to help them prove it’s actually “Russian disinformation”? Strange.

Does it matter if the Hunter Biden emails are, you know, true? If they’re not true – forgeries – why hasn’t Hunter or the Biden campaign said so (which of course they would do). And if they are real, how is that not a legitimate story to report (even if their origins also are?). https://t.co/fjOm2jpgI8 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 17, 2020

So many words, yet the contents of Hunter Biden’s hard drive are still authentic.https://t.co/MBbHjLhiAr — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) October 17, 2020

For 4 years now, Democrats have been spreading Russian disinformation, getting Russian spies to make up a FAKE dossier, and used it to SPY on President Trump. The Biden emails are REAL. Stop lying.https://t.co/rZ6Xl0FBVc — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 17, 2020

Remember how leftists screamed “THREAT TO OUR DEMOCRACY!!!!” every time @realDonaldTrump tweeted criticism of the press? Remember how they screamed “RUSSIA” for 4 years when they knew collusion was a lie? https://t.co/bnfCvGANV7 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 17, 2020

The projection is so powerful it stings.

