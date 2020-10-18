https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/73-year-old-vietnam-veteran-assaulted-unhinged-liberal-lunatic-holding-veterans-trump-sign/

A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after attacking a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran while he was holding a “Veterans for Trump” sign at an intersection in Douglas with his wife.

Kiara Dudley, 34, of Douglas, was arrested after becoming violent with the couple on Saturday afternoon.

“Officers arrested 34-year-old Kiara R. Dudley, of 1 SW Main Street in Douglas. Dudley is being charged with Assault and Battery on an Elderly Person Causing Injury. Dudley was released on $250.00 cash bail and will be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Monday, October 19th at 9:00 AM,” the Boston Herald reports.

According to the police report, the elderly couple went out to the corner with Trump flags and signs around noon. Approximately 30 minutes later, they were confronted by Dudley who “began to berate them with insults and demanded that they leave.”

“As the couple tried to move away, the party continued to follow them and bumped the gentlemen with her body,” Douglas Police said in a statement obtained by the Boston Herald. “At one point the party stepped on the victim’s Veterans for Trump sign and as he bent over to pick it up the party knocked him to the ground causing an injury to his finger.”

This isn’t the first time a crazed liberal has attacked an elderly veteran for supporting Trump.

In September, a 77-year-old Vietnam veteran was brutally beaten by two people in California because of his “Make America Great Again” hat.

“I just feel kind of bad,” the victim said. “Seven years in the military, Vietnam veteran and 30 plus years in law enforcement and you’re always taught situational awareness. And this guy came out of — I never even saw it coming.”

