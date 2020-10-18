Congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik reported a significant fundraising haul following a viral video campaign that was shared by President Trump on Twitter.

Klacik, who is running as a Republican to represent Maryland’s 7th Congressional District (which includes parts of Baltimore), reported raising $6,445,451 from July 1 through Sept. 30, according to Fox News .

Klacik’s opponent, incumbent Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume, reported raising $184,349 during the same time period.

“The amount raised is a message to the entire country,” Klacik told the Washington Examiner. “We are united. Republicans across the country care about the living conditions within our inner cities. Hard work pays off, and my Democrat opponent’s days of accumulating personal wealth off the backs of black people in low-income neighborhoods are numbered.”

Trump retweeted a viral ad from Klacik in August that has been viewed over 12 million times.

“Kimberly will work with the Trump Administration and we will bring Baltimore back, and fast,” Trump said. “Don’t blow it Baltimore, the Democrats have destroyed your city!”