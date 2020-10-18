https://clarionproject.org/antifa-exposed-short-clarion-video/

“Pouring energy into a cycle of violence” is how former white supremacist Arno Michaelis describes the tactics of Antifa, a self-declared “anti-fascist” group.

Michaelis, who now works against white supremacy and all types of extremism, argues that violence cannot be the answer. Addressing Antifa, he notes that history has shown us that “anti-fascists” include the communist regimes of Stalin and Mao — both obsessively violent, murderous and fascist. Is this what Antifa, a Marxist-inspired movement, aspires to emulate?

Watch Clarion’s latest short film “Antifa Exposed”:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

