On October 23, 2020, the Remembrance Project will hold a pro-law and order press conference. The conference will feature President Donald Trump’s former Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) Tom Homan as the keynote speaker. Additionally, Jackson County Sheriff AJ Louderback, Maria Espinoza, the National Director for The Remembrance Project, and a number of angel moms, dads, and angel family members will be present to celebrate the National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens.

The Day of Remembrance is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of November. This year the Day of Remembrance will be celebrated on November 1. The press conference will be held on October 23 1:00 pm CT at Father’s House Church in Houston, Texas.

In a press release, the Remembrance Project highlighted why they chose Houston as the spot for holding their event:

Houston, like all dangerous and lawless jurisdictions “Sanctuary Cities”, are a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens, turning formerly safe cities into killing grounds, paved with tragedy and heartache for innocent Americans. Every violent killing by illegal aliens was, and is, 100 percent preventable. Now more than ever, law enforcement agents need our support. Only with a civil and lawful society can our businesses, families and communities thrive.

The Remembrance Project is a leading immigration restriction group that serves to honor Americans who have fallen at the hands of illegal alien violence.

According to its mission statement, “The Remembrance Project corporation was founded to educate the general public about the loss of American lives and legal residents at the hands of illegal aliens; raise awareness of same, and support and unite the families of the victims; assist in fundraising to further support this cause in order to end the suffering. The Remembrance Project is a voice for those killed by illegal aliens.”

Since its founding in 2009, the Remembrance Project has played the role of a watchdog group for the cause of immigration patriotism. In the Trump era, the group has made a point to hold President Trump and the GOP accountable

Trump has scored various victories on the immigration front through his enforcement of the public charge rule and restrictions on H1-B visas during the Wuhan virus pandemic. If it weren’t for groups like the Remembrance Project, the Trump administration would likely have fallen to Conservatism Inc.’s policy desires and have done nothing to take on the immigration issue.

Immigration is the number #1 issue for GOP voters heading into the 2020 elections. If the GOP doesn’t get serious about immigration, it can say goodbye to its political viability and many American freedoms.

