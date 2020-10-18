https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-runs-from-question-about-fbi-will-not-be-seen-again-until-debate-night-report

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden ran from a question on Sunday about the FBI, which comes after he snapped at a reporter late last week for asking him about the growing scandal involving a laptop that may have belonged to his son, Hunter.

The question came after Fox News corroborated a report that was featured in the New York Post about “an explosive email thread allegedly involving Hunter Biden” that appeared “to outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm.”

The Daily Caller tweeted out a video of the encounter, writing: “Joe Biden walks away as a reporter asks him about the FBI seizing his son Hunter’s laptop.”

In the video, Biden turns and immediately begins leaving once someone asked him about the FBI. It was hard to hear the remainder of the question in the video because others who were standing nearby began laughing.

Joe Biden walks away as a reporter asks him about the FBI seizing his son Hunter’s laptop

pic.twitter.com/wE8ywouLxK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2020

The emails came from a laptop computer that was reportedly dropped off at a computer repair store last April in Biden’s home state of Delaware. The person who brought the laptop into the store never paid for service and never retrieved the device. Federal law enforcement officials reportedly seized the laptop in December after the store owner alerted them to it, but not before the store owner made a copy of the hard drive and gave a copy to Rudy Giuliani.

CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe said on Sunday that Biden would not been seen again after today until the debate on Thursday night.

“And [Democrats] worry that if they can’t keep their base motivated, if they can’t keep convincing people to show up, whether it’s early or on the day of, they’re going to be in trouble. This week is mostly about debate prep,” O’Keefe said. “He will not be seen again after today until Thursday night in Nashville at that next debate. So, they are going to keep him focused on that. That’s a signal that they believe this is still a very big opportunity for them to provide one last big contrast with the President, and that they have to prepare him for potential attacks from the President.”

WATCH:

CBS’s Ed O’Keefe on Face The Nation: “[Joe Biden] will not be seen again after today until Thursday night.” REMINDER: Joe Biden and his campaign have not disputed the authenticity of the bombshell emails which detail the extensive corruption of the Biden family. pic.twitter.com/obMn3QRxKS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 18, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

