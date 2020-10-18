https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/naomi-biden-confirms-radical-left/

Naomi, the 26-year-old daughter of Hunter Biden, has been highly active in the Biden-Harris campaign, speaking at the Democratic National Convention and several campaign events along with frequently attacking President Trump on Twitter.

On July 12th, Naomi Biden responded to a tweet from Donald Trump Jr. which linked to an article entitled “Pence: Only Thing Standing Between America and Agenda of Far Left Is 4 More Years of President Donald Trump.”

Naomi Biden wrote “Again, I literally couldn’t agree more”:

Again, I literally couldn’t agree more. https://t.co/19bx6SxCXE — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) July 12, 2020

Naomi Biden appears to affirm the words of Vice President Pence, whose remarks in full insist that “Joe Biden is driven by the agenda of the radical left”:

“The only thing standing between the American people and the agenda of the far left is four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House. I really believe that the American people know our President is a fighter and, as he said when he stood before Mount Rushmore, we’re going to fight for our military, we’re going to fight for a strong economy, we’re going to fight for all the liberties and values the American people cherish most. But also we’re going to fight for America. We’re going to fight for all of the values and ideals and traditions of this country, which, again, to hear Joe Biden talk is to—he speaks about transforming America. President Donald Trump and I in our first three years – we were renewing America. We were making America great again and building on the foundation of all that’s best about this country. But Joe Biden is driven by the agenda of the radical left. It’s an agenda to transform America.”

Naomi Biden’s tweet confirms a frequent angle of attack from President Trump and his campaign: Joe Biden is a trojan horse for the radical left.

The candidate’s granddaughter also shared videos from the Chinese Communist Party-compromised TikTok app that implore voters to select Joe Biden for president.

This deserves to be seen by, well, everyone. pic.twitter.com/J9oxnLLD5r — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) September 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

