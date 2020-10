https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/blm-mini-warrior-vs-patriot-pie-eating-champion/

They got little baby legs

They stand so low

You gotta pick ’em up

Just to say hello

They got little cars that go “beep, beep, beep”

They got little voices goin’ “peep, peep, peep”

They got grubby little fingers

And dirty little minds

They’re gonna get you every time

Well, I don’t want no short people

Don’t want no short people

Don’t want no short people ’round here

jk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook