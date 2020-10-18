https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-4chan-users-claim-found-way-easily-change-peoples-votes-online-oregon-washington/

Users on the anonymous messageboard 4Chan claim to have discovered a way that people’s ballots can be cancelled online in Oregon and Washington — and all that you need is the person’s name and date of birth.

Their exploit allegedly worked to change registration for voters who are in the military, overseas or disabled. The claims rapidly went viral across social media late Saturday night, but may be misleading.

Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling contends that “the ‘mark my ballot’ button is NOT the same as actually voting. It creates a form that absentee voters must submit to the elections office.” He added, “simply clicking these buttons does not create a vote. The form must be submitted by fax or email, and the form does not work unless you have been granted absentee ballot status by an elections official.”

Again, simply clicking these buttons does not create a vote. The form must be submitted by fax or email, and the form does not work unless you have been granted absentee ballot status by an elections official. The above post by @WhjteHovse is false. pic.twitter.com/YNJFwPhzUv — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) October 18, 2020

Other social media commentators argued that the form itself can be submitted by anyone, without providing any identification at any point in the process. However, Oregon’s voting rules do require a valid state ID number or the last four digits of your social security number in order to obtain an absentee ballot.

People on social media who were digging into the alleged vulnerability also claimed that by starting the process of changing a person’s vote online, it cancels any ballot that the person has already cast.

Not only that, but by continuing far enough you invalidate the ballot without any signature. pic.twitter.com/PSQN6HdGh9 — Tritario (@Tritario1) October 18, 2020

Obviously, the potential for voter fraud with these exploits, if they can in fact cancel out ballots that have already been sent in, is massive.

MAJOR VOTER FRAUD 4chan discovered a major bug in Oregon’s online voting system that allows anyone to change someones registration & vote. If you know someones Name & Date of Birth, you can change their vote. pic.twitter.com/v892mckpK6 — Matthew (@WhjteHovse) October 18, 2020

The Gateway Pundit could not independently verify the claims, as that would be voter fraud. We have reached out to the Oregon State Elections Office for more information and will update this story if a response is provided.

We will be continuing to provide updates as the story unfolds.

