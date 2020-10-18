https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chinese-whistleblower-testimony-on-biden/

@Mrs. Sunshine

What they need to do with the FBI is, hand all the open cases to the US Marshal Service and/or the Drug Enforcement Agency.

And then….

SHUT. IT. DOWN.

And then full background checks on any and all applicants for other federal law enforcement agencies should involve disqualifying anyone who ever worked for the FBI.

The perfect example of how to do it occurred in Signal Hill, California in the 1980s.

A city surrounded on all sides by Long Beach, it was a small city with its own police dept. that was fairly unknown until the Rodney King of the 80s was found hanging dead inside his cell.

Since the mayor couldn’t be sure who did what, he fired every last officer on that force, innocent or guilty. He said it was the only way he could ever hope to get the public to trust the department again.

Of course, that might have been because the medical examiner’s report said that in order for the police to have told the truth, Ron Settles had to have hanged himself using sheets, then while asphyxiating hit himself in the back of the head – TWICE! – with a blunt object hard enough to knock himself out.

Obviously SOMEBODY was lying about what really happened to the first black captain of the Cal State Long Beach football team….

(At least Rodney King lived.)

