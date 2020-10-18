http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ngcL-tx4gwk/

Christian pastors and conservative activists will host the “NonEssential” event tonight to encourage believers across the nation to vote on November 3.

Actor and activist Kirk Cameron is behind the event, which will air at 8 p.m. eastern time on Sunday. Other speakers include Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, in Chino Hills, California; filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA; Billy Graham’s granddaughter Cissie Graham Lynch, Dan Erikson, David Harris Jr., and Pastor Rob McCoy of Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Thousand Oaks, California.

Hibbs, who hosted the event at his church, told Breitbart News he wants churches to “lead the way” in reopening houses of worship and communities, including showing up to vote their values on Election Day.

“Kirk Cameron and the nonessential event is a perfect example as to why and how Americans need to get back to living their lives,” Hibbs said. “It’s time for America’s churches to lead the way.”

The event’s Facebook page explains why these leaders are reaching out to Christian voters:

Did you know over 40 million Evangelicals chose to note vote in 2016? It seems this is said about every election in American history, but this is the most critical election in the history of our nation. We all came together to create this amazing event because if Christians fail to stand and be heard in this election, we surrender our nation to those who seek to destroy our Christian values. All of these speakers and performers have never been on the stage together before and we moved heaven and earth to make it possible, because the insights they provide and personal stories they share are pivotal in understanding exactly what’s at stake in this year’s election.

“It’s much bigger than personality, it’s literally a matter of life and death in some instances,” the post concluded.

