Actor and former MMA fighter Dave Bautista says ‘you’re a f*cking idiot” for wanting to use an AR-15 to defend yourself during a home invasion:

If you’re weapon next to your bed is an AR you’re an idiot. If someone invades your home and your running to get your AR then you’re a fucking idiot. If youre in a home setting with multiple attackers and you’re trying to defend yourself with an AR then you’re a fucking idiot. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ndFmiOV5jG — Super Duper Fly (@DaveBautista) October 17, 2020

First up, that’s quite a lot of grammatical errors from someone calling other people idiots:

You talk a lot of shit for someone who can’t figure out “your” and “you’re.” https://t.co/zMvWDg7Gc2 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 17, 2020

But aside from the grammatical errors, here’s Dana Loesch taking the burly action-hero to school on why an AR-15 is actually one of the “best home defense weapons”:

1) *your

2) It’s one of the best home defense weapons, thus it’s popularity and common use, especially amongst women

3) I’ve done hundreds upon hundreds of hours of training some of which involved my AR-15 in home defense scenarios and it works just fine for me https://t.co/SIqagVFu4E — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 17, 2020

This was seconded by 2A expert Stephen Gutowski:

Many female gun owners say they prefer the low-recoil, light weight, and maneuverability of AR-15s. What about them? https://t.co/F3Wkj6yMWZ https://t.co/D7YqUg7P4P — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 17, 2020

He brought receipts:

Here are some real-world examples of Americans using AR-15s to defend themselves and their loved ones. What about them? https://t.co/oyFy5qyZN2 https://t.co/D7YqUg7P4P — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 17, 2020

Of course, the anti-gun Hollywood star has no issue promoting guns in his films:

Hypocrite takes money for roles with gun violence but doesn’t appear to have a clue about the real world. https://t.co/TeA01PXOo5 pic.twitter.com/eZPdt3Qv8x — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) October 18, 2020

Hypocrite:

Tip top gun advice from the guy whose main occupation is make believe on television 👍 https://t.co/jHyXlXkYTq — Alexander FC™ (@CopyOfOne) October 18, 2020

