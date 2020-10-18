https://www.dailywire.com/news/dear-emperor-gavin-newsom-comedian-rob-schneider-blasts-california-governor-over-thanksgiving-rules

Comedian Rob Schneider is not a fan of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Democratic governor last week announced new restrictions about state residents regarding Thanksgiving gatherings. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Newsom said no more than three households’ members can gather to celebrate the holiday, and even then, they must do it outdoors, wearing masks and socially distancing.

In an odd addition to the rules, family members can gather only for two hours (COVID-19 gets stronger then, apparently) and singing is “strongly discouraged” (dang, all those great Thanksgiving carols).

Schneider flipped his lid.

“Dear Emperor @GavinNewsom,” the former “Saturday Night Live” actor wrote Saturday on Twitter. “During our allotted 3 family limit this Thanksgiving, if my Aunt comes over, can I throw her a slice of turkey from the window? We promise NOT to sing… we will all just whisper, ‘PLEASE RECALL DIPS*** GAVIN NEWSON!’”

The comedian’s tweet came a couple days after another targeting Newsom, who in July ordered the temporary closure of wineries in 19 different California counties—but weirdly allowed the one he owns to remain open.

“Enjoy @GavinNewsom 2020 Vintage Wine! A Smokey ash flavored Cab with hints of incompetence & authoritarian overstepping. Who needs science? Just Lock yourself down & go bankrupt with this morally corrupt table wine with it’s bouquet of one man dictatorial rule & 16.8% tax,” Schneider wrote.

Last week, Newsom announced the new rules, saying, “We are entering into the holidays, but also we’re entering into part of the year where things cool down and people are more likely to congregate back indoors in settings that put their physical proximity and likelihood of transmission and transmitting disease at higher risk.”

“People can gather under awnings, roofs or shade structures so long as at least three sides are open to outdoor breezes. Gatherings should be two hours or less to reduce the risk of transmission,” the Associated Press reported.

Guests who aren’t from the same household must socially distance and food should not be shared. Masks should be worn except when people are eating or drinking. Singing, chanting and shouting “are strongly discouraged” because those activities increase the release of respiratory droplets and fine aerosols. Hand sanitizer or a place to wash hands must be available.

Schneider, who starred in “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan,” “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Deuce Bigelow: Male Gigolo,” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” loves needling Democrats. Back in 2017, he wrote this in a Twitter post:

2010 Dems lost the House

2012 Dems lost the Senate

2016 Dems lost the White House

2017 Dems lost ability to reason

It’s not Russia, it’s YOU

