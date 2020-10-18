https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/developing-man-dangling-trump-tower-chicago-threatens-cut-rope-unless-gets-speak-president-trump-video/

A man on Sunday evening dangling from Trump Tower in Chicago threatened to cut his rope unless he got to speak to President Trump.

Police have blocked off traffic around the tower which overlooks the Chicago River on Wabash Ave.

The Chicago Sun Times reported:

A man who is hanging off the side of Trump Tower from a rope Sunday evening is demanding to speak to President Donald Trump. The man, who is in his 20s, has been dangling from tower's lower rooftop deck since about 5:15 p.m., asking to speak to the president and trying to get his message to the media, according to Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern. A negotiator is currently on the deck trying to get the man down. Police have blocked off traffic around Trump Tower, which overlooks the Chicago River at 401 N. Wabash Ave. A crowd of onlookers gathered across from the tower, some wondering if it was part of a stunt for a movie.

WATCH:

WATCH: Man dangling from Trump Tower in Chicago threatens to cut his rope unless he gets to speak with President Trump pic.twitter.com/5Fx9pm8BrT — BNO News (@BNONews) October 18, 2020

DEVELOPING…

