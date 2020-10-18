https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/disney-adds-disclaimer-about-racist-content-peter-pan-other-classics-streaming?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Disney is now putting disclaimers on some films in its streaming service – including such children classics as “Peter Pan” and “Dumbo” – warning viewers that some scenes might include “negative depictions” and “mistreatment of people or cultures.”

The films begin with the 12-second disclaimer that in part tells viewers: “These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

The warning, which cannot be skipped, also directs viewers to a website that explains some of the scenes, according to The New York Times.

