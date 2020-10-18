https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/dni-ratcliffe-quells-schiff-says-hunter-biden-laptop-not-some-russian?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Monday that Hunter Biden’s laptop “is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” despite claims from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff to the contrary.

“It’s funny that some of the people who complain the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing the intelligence. Unfortunately, it is Adam Schiff who said the intelligence community believes the Hunter Biden laptop and emails on it are part of a Russian disinformation campaign,” said DNI Ratcliffe to FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Monday morning.

“Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that. And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress … Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” continued Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe’s comments come following an interview over the weekend, during which Schiff on CNN “We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin. That’s been clear for well over a year now that they’ve been pushing this false narrative about the vice president and his son.”

In response, Ratcliffe told Bartiromo, “In this case, Adam Schiff saying this is part of a disinformation campaign and that the intelligence community has assessed and believes that — that is simply not true. Whether its Republicans or Democrats, if they try to leverage the intelligence community for political gain, I won’t allow it.”

“Without commenting on any investigation that they may or may not have, their investigation is not centered around Russian disinformation and the intelligence community is not playing any role with respect to that,” continued Ratcliffe. “The FBI has had possession of this.”

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee continues to investigate Hunter Biden’s emails, which have revealed that he introduced his father, who was serving as vice president at the time, to, among other, a top Ukrainian executive at the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings.

