Every four years, celebrities come out of the woodwork to say they’ll abandon America if the Republican candidate for president wins the White House.

They never do, of course, but they get some press in the meantime.

Comedian Michael Loftus has a message to all multimillionaires who think Americans actually care what they think: Good riddance.

“When celebrities declare they’re going to leave, we should have some new kind of candyman law,” he said Saturday on Fox News. “Meaning, if you declare it three times, you have to leave. Don’t let the door hit ya’ where the good Lord split ya.'”

Loftus said celebrities declaring they’ll bail is driven by over-inflated egos.

“They really think they’re that important,” he said. “They really think we’re walking around going, ‘Wait, what? [Bruce] Springsteen’s going to leave? And Tommy Lee? Oh, I’m changing my vote!'”

“We knew these celebrities were self-centered,” Loftus said. “We knew they were stupid. We just didn’t know how cowardly they were.”

“With Springsteen saying this, I guess it gives new meaning to ‘Born to Run,'” Loftus said, referring to The Boss’s biggest hit in the U.S.

Loftus also said it’s good that celebrities didn’t do the same thing during World War II, for instance refusing to storm Omaha Beach after claiming President Franklin D. Roosevelt is “not my president.”

Bruce Springsteen, 71, said last week he might just move to Australia if Trump wins reelection on Nov. 3.

The rocker spoke with Australian press via a virtual chat, in which he was asked whether he’d ever consider a move to Australia.

“I would consider that,” he said, according to The Daily Mail.

“I love Australia,” he said. “Every time, we have nothing but good times down there. It’s always a treat to come. Love the people, love the geography, great place for motorcycle trips, it’s close to our hearts.”

But the music star said it would be Trump who will decide his fate.

“If Trump is reelected — which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose — if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane,” Springsteen said.

Springsteen’s vow came shortly after rock star Tommy Lee said if Trump wins reelection, “I’m out of here.”

The Motley Crue drummer says he finds America “embarrassing” and thinks Europeans are mocking us.

“Dude, I swear to God if that happens, then I’m coming over to visit the U.K. I’m out of here,” he told Big Issue. “I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to go Greece and get a house on one of the islands.

“The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing. I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the f*** are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.'”

Lee said Trump will “do anything” to hold on to the White House and urged people to vote for Democrat Joe Biden.

“This guy is going to do anything to win,” he said. “It’s going to be skullduggery, shenanigans, subterfuge. And also, I feel that if we don’t come out to vote in the numbers we need for a landslide that’s not in his favor, he’s going to contest the election. I don’t think he’s going to want to leave the White House. This thing is not a lock. I don’t care what the polls say.”

