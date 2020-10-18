https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scott-atlas-vaccine-doses-coronavirus/2020/10/18/id/992503

Dr. Scott Atlas of the White House Coronavirus Task Force says the team’s goal is to have 100 million doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccination ready by the end of the year.

In an interview on Sinclair Broadcasting’s “America This Week” on Thursday, Atlas said high risk groups of Americans will be at the head of the line for the immunization.

“The plan is there will be 100 million doses by the end of the year,” he said, and it will be offered to “every high risk priority group [senior citizens and first responders] no later than January.”

“The vaccine will be delivered 24 hours after its approval,” he said.

According to Atlas, two requests for emergency authorization have been submitted for the kind of monoclonal antibody treatment given to President Donald Trump when he was ill with the coronavirus, calling the treatment “very promising.”

“Regeneron and a similar drug by Lilly… are submitted for emergency authorization,” he said.

“They have to be approved,” he added and Trump “has said they will be available ASAP… there has been an accelerated pathway… we’re optimistic about that.”

Atlas also denied that acceleration means pushing the FDA for approval of a drug.

“Absolutely not,” he said of any effort to get a stamp of approval before there’s proof of its safety.

“It’s an abuse of public power to cast doubt on the safety,” he declared, adding: “There is no cutting of corners, the pressure is the pandemic…it’s heinous to make people afraid of something that will save their lives.”

