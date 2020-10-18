https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/metadata-hunterbiden-emails-laptop/2020/10/18/id/992509

Hunter Biden’s emails can be “absolutely verified” if Rudy Giuliani released the metadata, an expert told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Giuliani, noting the reports on President Donald Trump’s tax returns did not require verification, rebuked the calls for metadata as “pettifogging nonsense” from the “liberal media” in an interview Thursday with DCNF. But a cybersecurity expert from Errata Security, Robert Graham, said the metadata will expose the truth.

“The fact that these emails can be absolutely verified, beyond a shadow of a doubt, but that Rudy refuses to do so, is important,” Graham told DCNF. “Once you produce the original emails, with all the metadata, nobody can claim they are fake.”

Giuliani has publicly said he received a copy of the Hunter Biden’s hard drive from a repairman in Delaware and provided a copy to the New York Post.

DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) from the Gmail accounts will show whether the emails were altered in transit, but “probably not” indicate whether hacking led to their discovery, according to Graham.

The Biden campaign has not denied most of the Post reporting on the emails, their contents, and claims, but did say “no meeting” took place on the 2015 public schedule for then Vice President Joe Biden with Vadym Pozharsky, an adviser to Burisma’s board of directors.

Joe Biden himself merely called them a “smear campaign,” without denying their legitimacy and while attacking the CBS News reporter who dared asked about them.

Giuliani has been conducting research in Ukraine as Trump’s personal attorney.

Also, the FBI is investigating whether the emails are the product of a foreign intelligence operation.

