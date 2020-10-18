https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/facebooks-lead-executive-election-policy-former-joe-biden-advisor-ukraine-helps-explain-censorship-hunters-emails/

Does anyone really believe Facebook is going to be remotely fair and unpartisan in the upcoming election?

Certainly not anyone who’s been paying attention.

Facebook has been censoring conservative voices since 2017.

The Gateway Pundit has been speaking out on this unconstitutional assault on Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press for years now.

Back in September 2018 The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft spoke to Congress on Facebook’s assault on free speech.

But Facebook censorship against conservatives has only gotten worse over the years.

And we can confirm that Facebook is ramping up their censorship against out publication significantly the last three weeks — an election is coming up.

On Saturday Conservative Treehouse broke the story that Facebook’s lead executive on Election Policy is Joe Biden’s former advisor to Ukraine.

Anna Makanju works for Facebook today after advising the Biden Crime family in Ukraine and eastern Europe.

Fool Nelson first posted this on Anna Makanju on Twitter.

Anna Makanju, @Facebook‘s public policy and legal expert leading efforts to ensure election integrity, was @JoeBiden‘s senior policy advisor for Ukraine. She should recuse herself from the @nypost stories. https://t.co/yIbtUEeysp pic.twitter.com/nsCwERWAdQ — FOOL NELSON (@FOOL_NELSON) October 16, 2020

And last week Facebook joined Twitter and conveniently blocked the Hunter Biden email reports from spreading on their platform.

These are criminal enterprises.

