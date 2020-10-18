https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/10/18/tapper-completely-crosses-line-openly-berates-mocks-lara-trump-then-rudely-shuts-down-interview-986165

CNN anchor Jake Tapper didn’t bother to hide his bias when he abruptly ended an interview with Lara Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump’s second son, Eric Trump.

There was little question that Tapper was full-on running interference for Joe Biden when he dismissed concerns about the 77-year-old Democratic nominee’s cognitive abilities as mocking those who stutter — Biden suffered from a stuttering problem in his youth.

In a clear gotcha moment, the anchor played a clip of a young boy with a stuttering problem inspired by Biden, followed by a clip of Lara Trump commenting about how Biden struggles to articulate his thoughts.

“How do you think it makes little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like this that?” Tapper asked, the inquiry dripping with sanctimony.

(The young man spoke at the Democratic Party’s convention over the summer and it was not by accident that a Biden campaign sign hung on the wall behind him during the scripted-for-television moment.)

“First of all, I had no idea that Joe Biden ever suffered from a stutter,” Trump said, shutting down Tapper’s entire argument. “I think what we see on stage with Joe Biden is very clearly a cognitive decline.”

Unable to hide his disgust with Trump pivoting back to the legitimate question about the mental capacities of a man running to be the president of the United States, Tapper angrily lashed out to openly accuse her of mocking Biden’s speech impediment.

“It’s so amazing to me that… I think you were mocking his stutter. Yes,” Tapper said, as he rudely talking over his guest as she stressed again that she was not aware Biden stuttered as a youngster.

“I think you have absolutely no standing to diagnose somebody’s cognitive decline,” Tapper further spewed.

Continuing to talk over Trump as she pushed back, Tapper said, “Plenty of people have diagnosed your father-in-law from afar, and I’m sure it offends you.”

The irony being off the chart that he sits on a network that all but dedicates 24/7 coverage to questioning President Trump’s fitness to hold office, from both a mental and moral standpoint.

“I’m not diagnosing him,” Trump responded. “I’m saying Joe Biden is struggling at times on stage and it’s concerning to a lot of people that this could be the leader of the free world.”

Tapper said he had one more question, but after her retort, he shut the interview down.

His disrespect off the chart, Tapper eschewed any pretense of professionalism as he openly mocked Lara.

“I’m sure it was from a place of concern,” he said, in response to her remarks. “We all believe that.”

The sarcasm was palpable. But then, hating all things Trump is a staple on CNN.

Eric Trump responded to the segment to praise his wife for being a “class act,” while accurately noting how “angry and smug” Tapper was.

“[W]hich is consistent with the general attitude of CNN,” he added.

.@LaraLeaTrump is a class act and is on 🔥🔥🔥 – @JakeTapper is so angry and smug (which is consistent with the general attitude of @CNN) — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 18, 2020

