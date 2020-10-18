https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newyork-protests-peace-city/2020/10/18/id/992521

New York City is gripping for election-related protests and some trapped in the summer of riots are preparing to get out of town before protesters “go nuts,” the New York Post reported.

“I’m thinking if Trump wins, it’s going to be a disaster — the city will be on fire,” Andrea, 31, told the Post, asking her last name not be used. “People are going to go nuts.”

The Post noted a leaked NYPD memo prepares for a ramping up of demonstrations and unrest starting next Sunday.

“This Nov. 3 will be one of the most highly contested presidential elections in the modern era,” the memo read, per the Post. “There is also a strong likelihood that the winner of the presidential election may not be decided for several weeks.”

So, officers must “be prepared for deployment.”

The last wave of unrest forced Andrea out of the city, but she vowed to leave sooner this go-around.

“I went to my parents in New Jersey for about two weeks when the BLM protests got bad and the looting started,” she told the Post. “So I definitely want to get out of here the week of the election.”

A Chinese student at Columbia is getting out, too, per the report.

“I felt trapped in the apartment — the protests were overwhelming,” Paulo Wei, 25, told the Post. “It could happen again and I don’t want to be caught up in that. No matter who wins, someone is going to get upset.

“I’ll come back when everything is settled down.”

While some are leaving now or shortly, some merely will not come back until after the election, like Ooana Trien, 42, per the Post.

“I told my friends that whoever wanted to get out of the city was welcome here,” Trien said of her family’s Fire Island home. “One friend who lives in Washington Heights is going to vote in the morning [on Nov. 3] and come straight up to the beach.

“My mother thinks that whether [Trump] wins or loses, protesters will try and burn down Trump Tower.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

