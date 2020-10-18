https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/521629-federal-judge-strikes-down-trumps-cuts-on-food-stamps-for-unemployed

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., moved Sunday to end the Trump administration’s changes to the federal food stamps program that would have likely ended the benefits for tens of thousands of Americans.

In a ruling reported by The Washington Post, Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell wrote that the Department of Agriculture had not adequately addressed how its decision to remove the ability of cities to waive work requirements for the program in economically-distressed areas would affect states around the country.

The administration’s rule ending that discretionary power “abruptly alters decades of regulatory practice, leaving States scrambling and exponentially increasing food insecurity for tens of thousands of Americans,” wrote Howell, according to the Post.

Howell went on to point to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and left millions jobless, as the kind of situation that demonstrated the pitfalls of removing crucial benefits for so many.

Trump administration officials have “been icily silent about how many [adults] would have been denied SNAP benefits had the changes sought…been in effect while the [coronavirus] pandemic rapidly spread across the country,” Howell wrote.

More than a dozen states as well as Washington D.C. sued the Trump administration in January to stop the changes, arguing at the time that the Agriculture Department’s new rule would have “a drastic impact on [localities] and their residents by depriving between 688,000 and 850,000 vulnerable Americans of much-needed nutritional assistance.”

Agriculture Secretary Sonny PerdueGeorge (Sonny) Ervin PerdueBaldwin calls for Senate hearing on CDC response to meatpacking plant coronavirus outbreak Overnight Defense: National Guard says no federal requests for election security help | Dems accuse VA head of misusing resources | Army official links COVID-19 to troop suicides OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump creates federal council on global tree planting initiative | Green group pushes for answers on delayed climate report | Carbon dioxide emissions may not surpass 2019 levels until 2027: analysis MORE, when announcing the rules last year, called them an attempt to move the food stamp program towards one that encouraged Americans to seek self-sufficiency.

