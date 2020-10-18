https://conservativefiringline.com/former-trump-campaign-manager-calls-on-president-to-pardon-everyone-convicted-in-fraudulent-mueller-probe-video/

Former Trump campaign manager Rick Gates is calling on the President to pardon everyone convicted of a crime in the Mueller probe, something he defines as “fraudulent.”

Gates pled guilty to conspiracy against the United States and making false statements in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

He was sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years probation last December, having cooperated in the investigation against another Trump campaign associate, Paul Manafort.

“Look, I think everybody should be ultimately forgiven in this process, particularly since it was an absolute fraudulent process,” Gates said in an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.

WATCH: @AriMelber presses convicted Trump aide Rick Gates on whether it was fair Trump commuted Roger Stone’s sentence but did not intercede in his case pic.twitter.com/RDPydmuWVN — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) October 14, 2020

Suggests Trump Pardon Everyone Convicted in Mueller Probe

Melber attempted to drive a wedge between Gates and former Trump associate Roger Stone, who recently had his sentence commuted by the President.

“If you went through this and your family went through this and the president goes in and intercedes and keeps Roger out of prison but not you, is that fair?” asked Melber.

“What I think is that everyone involved in this was part of a structure to take down the president,” Gates claimed.

Pressed further on the matter of pardons, Gates conveyed that anybody ensnared in the Mueller probe should be granted one.

“I think everybody should have an opportunity where the president says: ‘This is not right, this is not fair,’ and, yeah, ultimately, he pardons all of us.”

In a separate interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast, Gates slammed the Mueller probe as “an absolute travesty of justice” that “should never happen to any president or any American citizen” ever again.

House Intelligence Committee transcripts show Obama officials testifying time and again that they had no evidence of collusion with the campaign of President Trump in 2016.

Nevertheless, they persisted, granting Mueller broad investigatory powers.

In his new book “Wicked Game” –a quote from John Adams about presidential campaigns– Rick Gates lays out the back story of @realdonaldtrump‘s 2016 biggest upset in history. Fascinating detail. @POTUS using same playbook now. Rick Gates joins me at 7:33: https://t.co/FfA0rz3Kgf — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) October 14, 2020

Justice Department Trying to Drop Flynn Charges

The Department of Justice has been actively trying to have charges dismissed in the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn, a retired United States Army Lieutenant General, pled guilty to lying to the FBI over contacts with Russia in late 2017.

But documents unsealed by the Department of Justice earlier this year showed his plea may have been the result of a coercion and entrapment plot.

#FLYNN docs just unsealed, including handwritten notes 1/24/2017 day of Flynn FBI interview. Transcript: “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” Read transcript notes, copy original just filed. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/8oqUok8i7m — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 29, 2020

Handwritten notes from the day Flynn was interviewed by the FBI show asking what the bottom line goal is: “Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

Flynn’s dismissal is currently being stalled by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan.

