“Saturday Night Live,” the long-running, notoriously liberal late-night comedy show, has been taking aim of late at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In their cold open on Saturday, the show mocked Biden, calling him a “future oatmeal salesman” and portraying him as Mr. Rogers.

Biden, played by Jim Carrey, takes the stage at his town hall in Philadelphia, then almost immediately walks off toward the audience, saying, “Hey, is that Bobby Clark of the 1974-75 Flyers,” a reference to the city’s hockey team.

“Mr. Vice President, Mr. Vice President, please don’t wander into the audience to greet people,” says Mikey Day, portraying ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, who moderated Thursday’s debate.

“Sorry, I’m just so excited to talk to America, with real-life Americans,” says Carrey, who then does a little dance. “That’s a dance for the kids on TikTok.”

“OK, Joe let’s focus. Are you read for softball questions from folks who are already voting for you?” Day says.

“You bet your short pants I am,” Carrey says.

Asked by an audience member what he would do about COVID-19, Carrey says, “Unlike the president, I actually have a plan.”

“Oh, OK, great. What is ‘a plan’?”

“It’s a detailed proposal for doing or achieving something.”

“No, no, I mean what’s your plan.”

“Right, right. Oh, let me start with a story, mixed with a complicated math problem,” Carrey says.

The theme of the skit was that it showed what viewers would see if they switched back and forth between Biden’s town hall and another featuring President Trump, which occurred at the same time on a different network. After cutting to Trump for SNL’s predictable bashing, the scene cuts back to Biden finally wrapping up his answer.

“… And that brings us to 1939 a year when I went to the World’s Fair and met the real Mickey Mouse,” Carrey says.

Eventually, Carrey portrays Biden as led two late icons of public television — Mister Rogers and “The Joy of Painting” host Bob Ross.

“Let’s make the most of this beautiful day since we’re together you might as well say, would you be mine, could you be mine, won’t you be my neighbor,” Carrey sings as he dons Fred Rogers iconic red sweater.

As Ross, Carrey says, “And you see, each tree has its own personality, just like America. Does that answer your question, Justin?”

At the end of the sketch, Carrey’s Biden promises that if he’s elected president, his only scandal would involve mistaking German Chancellor Angela Merkel for his wife from behind and telling her she has a “rockin’ caboose.” “There’s no malice in that.”

And he promised not to post on Twitter “because I don’t know how.”

SNL mocked Biden in its first show to open Season 46. Carrey came out wearing Biden’s trademark aviator sunglasses, then did his patented “finger gun,” shooting an imaginary revolver.

Beck Bennett, playing debate moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News, says, “It looks like you’re ready to debate, Joe,”

“Absolutely not,” Carrey said. “I’ve got the beginning of 46 thoughts. Now let’s do this! I’m holding my bladder, let’s get at ‘er.”

