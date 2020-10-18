https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/georgetown-university-hired-former-fbi-agent-peter-strzok-adjunct

Georgetown University has hired former FBI agent Peter Strzok as an adjunct professor.

The university did not respond to a Just the News request for the date of the hiring and the courses that Strzok is teaching.

Strzok is listed on the university’s staff page and he mentions the Walsh School of Foreign Service on his Twitter profile.

According to Georgetown University’s Coursicle page, Strzok, an alumnus of the university, is teaching a “Counterintelligence & Nat’l Security” class in the fall semester.

Strzok exchanged anti-Trump text messages with former FBI lawyer Lisa Page in 2016. He was having an extramarital affair with Page at the time. The messages were heavily criticized by Republicans in Congress as showing political bias against Trump during the course of the Russia probe.

Strzok was fired from the FBI in 2018 for, among other reasons, undermining public confidence in the non-partisanship of the bureau and federal law enforcement more broadly.

MSNBC has hired Page as a legal and security analyst. Both Page and Strzok are suing DOJ over their termination.

Strzok has been active on social media, sending out several recent anti-Trump tweets.

He has also released a book titled “Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

