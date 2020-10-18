https://justthenews.com/government/ghislaine-maxwell-unsuccessful-effort-keep-her-jeffrey-epstein-testimony-out-public-view?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A federal appeals court on Monday issued a ruling upholding a U.S. District Judge’s earlier decision to make public Ghislaine Maxwell’s testimony related to Jeffrey Epstein.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan issued the ruling that upheld a previous decision by U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska to permit the release of documents related to a 2015 lawsuit from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. The lawsuit was settled in 2017.

Jeffrey Epstein was discovered dead in jail 2019. His death was ruled a suicide.

