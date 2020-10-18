https://www.dailywire.com/news/glenn-beck-fires-off-fiery-twitter-thread-listing-trumps-accomplishments

On Friday, responding to a report that Nebraska GOP senator Ben Sasse had privately criticized President Trump, Glenn Beck issued a fiery twenty-tweet thread defending Trump as he listed the vast accomplishments of the president over the last four years. Beck was not always a fan of Trump’s, but he has become a stalwart champion of the president now, and this was the result:

Beck began, “So disappointed in @BenSasse. @realDonaldTrump has given us great judges on the lower court, 3 judges far superior to Roberts and other bogus constitutionalists as SCOTUS and one may just turn out to be another Clarence Thomas. He kicked the a** of ISIS and came home.”

“He got us out of the disastrous Iran deal, killed their head of terror, boxed them in and is currently collapsing their economy while ALSO brokering a Mideast peace deal THAT EVERYONE SAID COULD NEVER HAPPEN, he moved our embassy to Jerusalem despite the state department, something NO president has done even though they all promised,” Beck noted. “Yes, he met with the North Korean dictator. I hated that, but I also hated the fact that no other president did anything and NK kept gaining power. In swing how he has gotten Europe to pay their share of NATO, brought the Arabs and the Jews together while smashing the chokehold of the PLO, and stood up to the Chinese instead of selling them super computers (Clinton) accepting lead poison in dog food (bush) or loving the CCP and taking millions in dirty money (Obama/Biden).”

“I’m going to cut him some slack. @BenSasse, he has also defended religious liberty unlike any other president at least in the last 100 years, is a true PROLIFE advocate that unlike most Republicans backs it up with action instead of just talk,” Beck continued.

Then Beck turned to Trump’s dealings with minorities: “Made real inroads and open doors that the GOP was to wussy to even try to open with Hispanics and Blacks. He again didn’t pander, he instead cleared the deadwood and opened pathways up so they could get higher education, create jobs, and not get lost in the prison system.”

The economy:

@realDonaldTrump also took an economy that had been beaten down, a people who had been told ‘you didn’t build that’ and in fact — Obama and Biden claimed that this economy was as good as it would ever get, we would never create jobs in sectors ever again, only to give us the lowest unemployment rate since 1969. The year I celebrated my 5thbirthday. Lowest unemployment for Hispanics and blacks ever and causing the first real growth in pay that I can remember, then responded to the largest pandemic in 100 years by doing things I have never seen a president do. 1. America’s biggest capitalist shuts down the entire economy and knowing puts his re-election at risk in order to save people. 2. Closes travel with China and Europe, only to be called “racist,’ ‘xenophobic,’ and stirring hatred. Now everyone says they were for it. He stood ALONE and took the heat. When everyone bashed him because he would seize control and become and authoritarian by telling states what to do or taking control of companies and telling them what to produce, he simply asked the free market to step to the plate, because he trusts the people of this country to do the right thing. By not taking control, he is called a dictator and a Nazi.

“Meanwhile he has been blamed for the bloodbath created by Gov. Cuomo’s nursing home policies,” Beck stated. “They said 2 million would die. Best case 200 IF WE DID EVERYTHING RIGHT. Gee, seems that we are now in the time period they told us would be Phase Two. It seems as though we seem to have hit the best case scenario. While all of this has gone on, he has fought the lies that we now know were started intentionally by HRC team to smear @realDonaldTrump as a Russian operative. It was known and enabled by the Obama White House and included the DOJ, CIA, Dept. of State, FBI, and DNI. Did I leave anyone out? Oh, yeah we are now getting evidence that members of the Pentagon may have been involved as well. Not to mention the so-called ‘press’ and Congress who who did things that would embarrass not only ‘Frank Underwood’ but also Kevin Spacey.”

“He has single-handedly exposed the press for who they are and have always been,” Beck charged. “Because of his tweets, personal style and frankly balls of steel, he has exposed those who truly are enemies of the people. I hated that when he first said it, but it is true. Any person or group that knowingly lies to destroy our President, our Constitution and the free market are not just enemies of the people, they are enemies of the freedom of all mankind.”

Beck returned to addressing Sasse:

So yeah, @BenSasse, he has done some things I am not a fan of, but as someone who didn’t support him at first, (and that is putting it mildly), I remain honest enough to judge him on his entire record. He is perhaps the ONLY man in America (who) can and has stood entirely alone, surrounded by enemies, surrounded by those who took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, who are now actively engaged in destroying it and any elected president who stands in their way. Personally, I have grown sick and tired of spineless, do-nothing, old, corrupt GOP politicians who are either part of the problem or too frightened to stand alone and speak up — the vast majority all sunshine patriots. History will condemn those who did nothing but complain and whine, while others not only rang the bell, but stood and took the hits. Who risked it all and lost money, reputation and perhaps God forbid, some who gave the ultimate sacrifice to fight the evil that rages so clearly against the light.

Beck concluded, “100 years from now history will judge all of us. So will our children’s children. Most will be forgotten. Those who failed to show up on the battlefield or cower in the trees will be remembered with shame and disdain. Others, like @realDonaldTrump, I believe will be seen as indispensable.”

