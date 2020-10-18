https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/10/18/hateful-rich-liberals-ted-cruz-responds-to-the-contempt-directed-at-him-and-his-supporters-by-two-prominent-nba-figures/

Prominent NBA figures J.J. Redick and Stan Van Gundy have now made it clear that they don’t like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R).

I really dislike Ted Cruz and I hope he continues to search for his name on Twitter and he sees this. That’s the tweet. — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) October 18, 2020

I’ll go one further — I would probably dislike most people who like Ted Cruz. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) October 18, 2020

Cruz responded by calling out their contempt for him and his supporters.

Hateful, rich liberals. Who look down on much of America. Apparently, they agree w/ Hillary that anyone who doesn’t comply w/ hard-Left views are “deplorables.” I disagree with their politics, but also refuse to treat them with the hate & contempt they direct at the rest of us. https://t.co/tAq3EWHIrV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 18, 2020

Van Gundy was such an asset here in Detroit, Senator Cruz. (Pretty sure it was the WORST run by the Pistons ever)#CruzCrew pic.twitter.com/7GbYXjE2sW — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 18, 2020

Disagreeing with Cruz’s policies is one thing, but tweeting dislike for the man and his supporters is taking it to another level.

