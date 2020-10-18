https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/18/he-stood-alone-and-took-the-heat-glenn-becks-epic-thread-of-trumps-accomplishments-over-the-past-4-years-shuts-nevertrump-down/

When you look at it like THIS from Glenn Beck, Trump has done a lot.

It’s easy to forget everything Trump has accomplished when all we hear from most of the media is ‘orange man bad’. Hell, the New York Times dedicated an entire section of their rag to unseating the president. Glenn putting everything together in a thread cuts through all of the noise …

Take a look.

1. So disappointed in @BenSasse. @realDonaldTrump has given us great judges on the lower court, 3 judges far superior than Roberts and other bogus constitutionalists as SCOTUS and one just may turn out to be another Clarence Thomas. He kicked the ass of Isis and came home … > https://t.co/nWuXayoWe6 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 16, 2020

Seems he was directing this to Ben Sasse who more often than not, is hardly a Trump fan.

Keep going.

2. He got us out of the disastrous Iran deal, killed their head of terror, boxed them in and is currently collapsing their economy while ALSO brokering a Mid East peace deal THAT EVERYONE SAID COULD NEVER HAPPEN, he moved our embassy to Jerusalem despite the state department > — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 16, 2020

But but but … he said mean things!

3. Something NO president has done even though they all promised. Yes, he met with the North Korean Dictator. I hated that, but I also hated the fact that no other president did anything and NK kept gaining power. In swing how he has gotten Europe to pay their share of ….> — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 16, 2020

Biden will unite the people or something.

4. NATO, , brought the Arabs and the Jews together whIle smashing the choke hold of the PLO, and stood up to the Chinese instead of selling them super computers (Clinton) accepting lead poison in dog food (bush) or loving the CCP and taking millions in dirty money (Obama/Biden)> — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 16, 2020

How many Nobel Peace Prizes has Trump been nominated for?

5. I’m going to cut him some slack. @BenSasse he also has defended religious liberty unlike any other president at least in the last 100 years, is a true PROLIFE advocate that unlike most republicans backs it up with action instead of just talk. @realDonaldTrump has also …> — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 16, 2020

That. ^

6. Made real in roads and open doors that the GOP was to wussy to even try to open with Hispanics and Blacks. He again didn’t pander, he is stead cleared the dead wood and opened pathways up so they could get higher education, create jobs, and not get lost in the prison system.> — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 16, 2020

7. @realDonaldTrump also took an economy that had been beaten down, a people who had been told ‘you didn’t build that’ and in fact – Obama and Biden claimed that this economy was as good as it would ever get, we would never create jobs in sectors ever again only to … > — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 16, 2020

Obama told people they didn’t build things.

Trump reminded them they did and could.

8. Give us the lowest unemployment rate since 1969. The year I celebrated my 5TH birthday. Lowest unemployment for Hispanics & blacks EVER and causing the first real growth in pay that I can remember. @realDonaldTrump (are you still with me @BenSasse ?) then responded …> — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 16, 2020

9. To the largest pandemic in 100 years by doing things I have never seen a president do. 1. America’s biggest capitalist shuts down the entire economy and knowing puts his re-election at risk in order to save people. 2. Closes travel with China and Europe … > — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 16, 2020

Remember when they called Trump xenophobic for banning travel from China and Europe?

10. Only to be called “racist,’ ‘xenophobic ‘ and stirring hatred. Now everyone says they were for it. He stood ALONE and took the heat. When everyone bashed him because he would seize control and become and authoritarian by telling states what to do or… con’t > — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 16, 2020

Glenn remembers.

11. taking control of companies and telling them wha to produce, he simply asked the free market to step to the plate, because he trusts the people of this country to do the right thing. By not taking control, he is called a dictator and a nazi. Meanwhile … con’t > — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 16, 2020

12. He has been blamed for the blood bath created by Gov Coumo’s nursing home policies. They said 2 million would die. Best case 200 IF WE DID EVERYTHING RIGHT. Gee, seems that we are now in the time period they told us would be phase two, it seems as though … con’t > — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 16, 2020

13. We seem to have hit that ‘best case scenario. While all of this Has gone on, He has fought the lies that we now know were started intentionally by HRC team to smear @realDonaldTrump as a Russian operative. It was known and enabled by the Obama White House and included > — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 16, 2020

14. The DOJ, CIA, Dept of State, FBI, and DNI. Did I leave anyone out? Oh, yeah we are now getting evidence that members of the pentagon may have been involved as well. Not to mention the so called ‘press’ and congress who who did things …. con’t > — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 16, 2020

Looks like Beck will be continuing his thread so we’ll keep an eye on it.

Gosh, sounds like Trump has done a pretty good job. No wonder the media is acting even more unhinged than usual.

***

Related:

SHOCKA! Sharyl Attkisson SLAMS the FBI for investigating ‘ongoing effort to target Joe Biden’s campaign’ (NOT Hunter’s emails?)

REEE! Kirstie Alley unapologetically explains why she’s voting for Trump (AGAIN) and the Left melts down in LEGENDARY fashion

‘Stop attacking gay people’: Richard Grenell brilliantly beats Neera Tanden at her own ‘identity-politics’ game in HEATED back-and-forth

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

