The actor who played Tim Allen’s oldest boy on ‘Home Improvement’ is in an Oregon jail on charges he choked his girlfriend during an argument, TMZ reports.

Zachery Ty Bryan, 39 — who portrayed the teenaged Brad Taylor in the hit ABC sitcom — was arrested late Friday in Eugene.

The girlfriend alleges that Bryan had squeezed her throat with his hands during an argument in an apartment in the town, police told TMZ.

Cops were called to the apartment complex by neighbors; arriving officers found Bryan sitting outside and the girlfriend hiding at a friend’s apartment nearby, the outlet reported.

The woman alleges that Bryan attempted to stop the woman from calling 911 by grabbing for her phone.

Bryan was arrested without incident and is charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a report, TMZ said.

