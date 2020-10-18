https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hrmcmaster-nationalsecurity-president-nsa/2020/10/18/id/992533

Regardless who wins the White House on Nov. 3, the threat of China will be the most important challenge to the United States, according to former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

“Whether President Donald Trump or Vice President Joe Biden is elected as the next president, the fact remains that the China Communist Party’s (CCP) strategy of co-option, coercion, and concealment will remain the most crucial challenge to our security, prosperity, and influence in the world,” McMaster wrote in a Fox News excerpt from his book, “Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World.”

McMaster was fired by President Donald Trump, but his claims it will not matter which president wins the White House is a precarious one, considering Democrat Joe Biden’s past ties to China.

“The Chinese Communist Party has resolved to strengthen its grip on power, take center stage in the world, and establish new rules and a new international order sympathetic to Chinese interests,” McMaster wrote.

“The Chinese Communist Party is not only strengthening an internal system that stifles human freedom and extends its authoritarian control, it is exporting that model across the globe.”

While Obama administration globalism sought to reduce U.S. influence on the world, the Trump administration sought to draw the country back to an America First policy, while reducing the reliance on China and the globe.

“In response to the threat from the CCP, the Trump administration implemented the most significant shift in U.S. foreign policy since the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s,” he concluded.

“In ‘Battlegrounds,’ I recommend ways that the United States and the free world can compete more effectively and defeat the strategy of co-option, coercion, and concealment.

“If we and citizens of like-minded countries do not continue to demonstrate collective resolve to counter the CCP’s aggression, our world will be less free, less prosperous, and less safe.”

