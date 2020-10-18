https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hungarian-trade-minister-blasts-crooked-joe-biden-calls-poland-hungary-totalitarian-regimes/

Last week during his patty-cake town hall on ABC Joe Biden smeared US allies Poland and Hungary as totalitarian regimes like Belarus.

This was an ignorant and disgusting attack on our NATO allies to score cheap political points.

Comparing Hungary and Poland’s strong democracies to Belarus’ dictatorship is a massive insult Joe Biden owes apologies to the people of both countries pic.twitter.com/TQCfXk8uAP — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 16, 2020

On Saturday Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade DESTROYED Joe Biden in his official response.

Péter Szijjártó called on Joe Biden to explain his corrupt family business stealing from the Ukrainian people.

OOOF. Hungarian Foreign Minister TEARS into Joe Biden and Hunter’s Ukraine Deals. https://t.co/WTrq3St5Gb — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 18, 2020

Hunter Biden wheeling and dealing for big money from Ukraine.

Via the Hungarian Government Website:

We may still remember the kind of Central European policy the democrats pursued for 8 years; we may still recall the continuous lecturing, accusations and attacks,” FM Szijjártó began his video statement, reminding viewers that, during his term as Vice President, Joe Biden was “particularly busy” with foreign policy. “We, Hungarians, have experienced this firsthand,” Szijjártó said, referring to occasions when members of the U.S. diplomatic corps in Budapest openly took part in opposition protests and published “extraordinarily biased” statements with the aim of supporting left-liberal parties and attacking the Hungarian government. There was a period during his term as VP, the Hungarian FM continued, when, and I exaggerate a bit, Biden spent more of his time outside D.C. in Ukraine than in rural America. “This was the time when his son happened to be a chief executive at a key Ukrainian energy company; this was also the time when there were deals in the Ukrainian energy sector that were suspected of being corrupt,” FM Szijjártó said in the video statement. According to the foreign minister, Joe Biden began talking about Central Europe again days ago when he made a series of completely false and undignified statements about Hungary and Poland. “But,” Szijjártó continued, “it would be best if Joe Biden could answer some of those old questions that have been out there for a while, before attacking Central Europe. “It would be great if Joe Biden could tell us why he put pressure on the Ukrainian government to fire its chief prosecutor, and how all of this related to the investigation into his son’s Ukrainian energy deals grinding to a halt,” Foreign Minister Szijjártó asked.

