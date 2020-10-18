https://bongino.com/if-the-emails-mean-what-we-think-they-mean-a-biden-presidency-would-be-an-existential-threat-to-u-s-national-security/

For the Bidens, it’s a family affair.

A while back, historian Victor Davis Hanson referred to Hunter Biden as former Vice President Joe Biden’s wastrel son. I remember having to look up the definition of the word “wastrel” which means a “a wasteful or good-for-nothing person.”

He is that, but emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop point to a more frightening possibility. Was it part of the Biden family plan for Hunter, flying under the radar, to quietly profit from his father’s powerful positions in government, keep a generous amount for himself and then “take care of” his family?

The arrangement worked well for a very long time. Ultimately, however, their willingness to engage in increasingly larger and more conspicuous ventures, in addition to years of Hunter’s drug and alcohol abuse, made them sloppy.

Real Clear Investigations’ Paul Sperry examined the progression of Hunter Biden’s career and found that, since his college graduation, each position “came courtesy of the former six-term senator’s donors, lobbyists and allies.” For example:

One document reviewed by RCI reveals that a Biden associate admitted “finding employment” for Hunter Biden specifically as a special favor to his father, then a Senate leader running for president. He secured a $1.2 million gig on Wall Street for his young son, even though it was understood he had no experience in high finance. Many of his generous patrons, in turn, ended up with legislation and policies favorable to their businesses or investments, an RCI review of lobbying records and legislative actions taken by the elder Biden confirms.

All of this is legal. However, as time went on, the Bidens continued to push their boundaries.

Many of us were shocked by Hunter Biden’s cushy arrangement with Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. And stunned by his father’s threat to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid to the country unless the President fired the prosecutor general who was about to question his son.

We also knew that Hunter Biden’s company had received a $1.5 billion investment from the Chinese government which provided him with lofty financial management fees.

A Deeper and More Dangerous Level of Corruption

Last week we learned from a bombshell report in The New York Post, that the corruption went even deeper and may have involved the Democratic presidential nominee himself.

Remarkably, Joe Biden was allegedly slated to receive a 10 percent share in a deal with CEFC, China’s largest private energy company. If this is true, as one of the explosive emails implies, then he has crossed the Rubicon indeed and has become a counterintelligence risk.

Dan Bongino explained this point on a recent podcast (episode 1370). If the newly revealed emails mean what it sure looks like they mean, then Joe Biden has become a national security threat.

Bongino asks, “Was Joe Biden being cut in and paid off by enemies of the United States while he was the vice president?…Was the sitting vice president of the United States and his son bought off by the Chinese Communist Party?”

In an email to his daughter Naomi, Hunter Biden provides some insight into his role as the rainmaker for the family. He is responding to her request for money. He writes, “I hope you all can do what I did, and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years and it has been tough. It’s really hard but don’t worry, unlike Pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

In the video below, Bongino tells viewers:

Do you understand that if Joe Biden is elected president, he will have to be impeached immediately?…Joe Biden needs to step aside right now. Ladies and gentlemen, we have foreign enemies of the United States that clearly have compromising material on a person who could become the president…This is the time to very seriously protect the continuity plans for the United States of America. I’m not kidding. You cannot have a president in office who is unquestionably compromised by the United States’ biggest enemy and a nuclear power…We cannot have a president who is protected by the media, protected by the tech companies, who is in the back pocket – and they have blackmail material on the president… You can’t have that. Do you understand the danger we’re looking at? The disservice the media is doing right now? They are enemies of the people right now. They are on the wrong side of the republic. They are refusing to cover the biggest bombshell in modern presidential election history – that the Democratic nominee for president has blackmail material openly sitting out there by the Chinese… And you may say, it’s not blackmail anymore. We all know about it. No, you don’t know what they know. That’s the point. This is just what we’ve seen…What else has Joe Biden been getting paid off for?… A nuclear power and stated enemy of the United States, a communist power is going to own the president of the United States? This guy is an existential threat to the United States. That is not hyperbole. A nuclear power has this guy’s family in their back pockets.”

(The relevant segment begins at 3:25.)

The significance of The New York Post’s report cannot be overstated. I believe we will look back on last week as the tipping point in the 2020 presidential race.

Tech Giants Suppress the Story and The Media Downplays It

Additionally, we witnessed the best efforts of Twitter and Facebook brass to suppress the new information which turned this into an even bigger story.

We also watched the media either openly mock the story or ignore it entirely. The Washington Post portrayed it as “Trump’s last-ditch hope to cast a vague pall of corruption over Biden.” The newspaper decided to shoot the messenger. In an op-ed published on Thursday night, they sought to discredit Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, as “a target of a Russian intelligence operation to feed misinformation to Trump.”

It is this narrative that many on the left are now running with.

The article cites “four former officials familiar with the matter” as their sources, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. Their information was obtained through various means, including “intercepted communications that showed Giuliani was interacting with people tied to Russian intelligence.”

The sources said, “Giuliani was not a target of U.S. surveillance while in Ukraine but was dealing with suspected Russian assets who were, leading to the capture of some of his communications.” Sure.

First, the writers continue to pretend that the now completely discredited Special Counsel investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with the Russians was legitimate. The Mueller team merely had insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against Trump or members of his campaign, they tell readers.

The most outrageous remark in the article is that investigators “documented numerous instances in which Trump associates knowingly sought damaging information from Russian individuals and their proxies about Hillary Clinton.”

These statements are especially egregious considering the DNI’s recent release of documents confirming that the Russian collusion investigation was approved of and paid for by Hillary Clinton and her campaign. Additionally, these records show that President Obama and top FBI officials had been made aware of this in July 2016.

In December 2019, Giuliani traveled to Ukraine and other neighboring countries to collect evidence proving that the Bidens had engaged in corruption. He returned with a treasure trove of documents, interviews and other pertinent information.

The former officials claim that Giuliani “was being used to feed Russian misinformation to the president.”

One official told The Post that National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien met with Trump privately, to warn him that “any information Giuliani brought back from Ukraine should be considered contaminated by Russia.” The articles states:

The message was, “Do what you want to do, but your friend Rudy has been worked by Russian assets in Ukraine,” this person said. Officials wanted “to protect the president from coming out and saying something stupid,” particularly since he was facing impeachment over his own efforts to strong-arm Ukraine’s president into investigating the Bidens.

The writers from the newspaper whose motto is, “Democracy dies in darkness,” are doing their best to discredit what, taken together, has been a steady flow of damning evidence of illegal and/or unethical actions, against both the Bidens and the top Obama administration officials who were aware of it.

A Biden victory would be a sad and pivotal day in America’s history. I don’t know how, or even if, we could ever recover from it.

