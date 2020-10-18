https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/if-this-were-an-antifa-flag-the-student-would-have-gotten-extra-credit/

Try to remember that NJ is essentially two states: North of Trenton, and South of Trenton. Everything you say is true in the North, except the police. I have never met an officer who was anything less than professional and a decent person. The idea that the KKK is still strong in NJ is 50 years out of date. And since lots of cops are black or Latino, why would they join anyway?

As far as the smell, yeah, North NJ smells like chemical plants and refineries. In the South, we have lots of farms and forests, so our air is far better, as is our politics. We have pockets of bright Red here, which, on a local level, can overpower the Dems. If we could split the state, we would be a solid and secure Conservative block.

