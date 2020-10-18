https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jared-kushner-party-foul/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
First EVER commercial flight from Israel 🇮🇱 to Bahrain 🇧🇭 ! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/2QjwkDjUiF
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 18, 2020
First EVER commercial flight from Israel to Bahrain…
🇺🇸🇮🇱🇧🇭 Listen to the El Al captain pre takeoff from 🇮🇱 –> 🇧🇭. (I “borrowed” the idea for this video from Jared Kushner 😊 who led the flight on 8/31 from Israel to the UAE) pic.twitter.com/XuPFmlrBEi
— Avi Berkowitz (@aviberkow45) October 18, 2020
Jared Kushner party foul…
Party Foul! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Ek7adoBWK1
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 18, 2020
Jared Kushner did not do the YMCA. pic.twitter.com/LAYRFt7wJZ
— Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) October 18, 2020