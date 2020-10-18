https://townhall.com/columnists/derekhunter/2020/10/18/joe-biden-is-not-a-good-person-n2578301

None of us know Joe Biden, but we know enough about him to see, plain as day, that his “aw shucks, I’m just your average middle-class guy” routine is one of the greatest frauds ever attempted in American political history. In reality, he’s a wildly insecure man who covers it with arrogance. In adulthood, he’s never held a private-sector job for more than a few months but somehow managed to amass a fortune and houses larger than some warehouses. He’s not the affable lug he plays on TV; he’s a man with a short temper and a history of lying. He, Joe Biden, is not a good man.

The coverage of Joe Biden throughout his campaign has been liberally peppered with declarations of just how “normal” and “nice” he is, and he is to a media Biden needs and a media that is desperate to get Biden elected. Like the life of any elected official, he’s spent every day in office surrounded by people who never tell him “no.” Why would they? How would they? Their livelihood depends on him. Who tells anyone in that position they’re wrong or they can’t do something?

Biden has been an elected official since 1969, the year after he graduated law school. Elected to his town council at 27, he won his first Senate race at 29. Aside from his one summer as a lifeguard — the summer he claimed a “bad dude” named “Corn Pop” was going to beat him up and a summer where Biden enjoyed young black children petting his leg hair and bouncing on his lap — Biden has never had to shower from a day’s work, only in preparation for one. The only work he’s done with his hands is shaking other people’s hands, creepily rubbing the shoulders of young women, and collecting money.

When he has been challenged by voters, he’s snapped back quickly and nastily. Calling some voters “fat” and a variety of other names. He’s challenged out of shape voters to push-up contests and foot races. And, in the tradition of someone riddled with insecurities about their intelligence, IQ tests.

In his first run for the White House, way back in 1987, a voter in New Hampshire asked Joe a simple question about his academic record. Angry and insecure even then, and in clear view of news cameras, he famously snapped back, “I think I probably have a much higher IQ than you do, I suspect. I went to law school on a full academic scholarship, the only one in my class to have a full academic scholarship. In the first year in law school, I decided I didn’t want to be in law school and ended up in the bottom two-thirds in my class. Then, I decided I wanted to stay, went back to law school and, in fact, ended up in the top half of my class. I won the International Moot Court Competition. I was the ‘Outstanding Student’ in the Political Science department at the end of my year. I graduated with three degrees from undergraduate school and 165 credits, only needed 123 credits, and I’d be delighted to sit down and compare my IQ to yours, if you’d like, frankly.”

Everything Joe Biden said there was untrue. For example, his scholarship was based on need, not academics. He did not receive multiple degrees or win awards, and he graduated 76th in his law school class of 85.

If he were recounting stories from someone else’s life, being wrong would be understandable. But he was talking about his own life. He’s claimed to be a college professor, but he’s never taught a class. He’s claimed he was actively involved in the Civil Rights Movement, but Biden never was. For years, Biden said his first wife was killed by a drunk driver. She was not.

There is so much more about Joe Biden’s life that is fiction, a fiction he still talks about today. But his lies are not limited to his own life. He still uses the lie that President Trump called neo-Nazis and white supremacists “very fine people.” His media enablers have proven this claim to be a lie, yet even they still perpetuate it.

None of this has mentioned how Biden managed to live like a king on the salary of a “public servant.” How his loser, drug-addled son managed to rake in millions upon millions of dollars with no experience or knowledge of foreign entities, both companies and governments, have shoveled his way when Joe was in a position to help those entities (and did).

All of this is the tip of an iceberg the left-wing media complex doesn’t want to touch and doesn’t want to admit exists because “Orange Man Bad!” must be defeated.

Since 1972, Joe Biden has been lying about who he is and what he’s done, going so far as to not only plagiarize in law school but plagiarize his own life story as well, which shows a laziness and an insecurity that borders on insanity.

Joe Biden has gotten rich through his power, the same power he was involved in abusing to spy on the Trump campaign. The only way to protect himself, his family, and co-conspiring friends is to win the White House and shut down all inquiries into his lifetime of exploitation. He’s not a good man, not even a decent one. He’s a man who has known nothing but government influence, using his positions to his advantage, and who is now in need of one last grasp at those levers of power to avoid being exposed for who he is at the end of his life. A sad, desperate man hiding behind a rehearsed smile of unnaturally white teeth, hoping to bury his life’s work once and for all by obtaining the only position that can ensure he gets away with it.

Derek Hunter is the host of a free daily podcast (subscribe!), host of a daily radio show on WCBM in Maryland, and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

