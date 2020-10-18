https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/john-james-awesome-response-to-biden-insult/
Yes, @JoeBiden. I am a disaster for national Democrats’ narrative. A black man who thinks for himself. #YouAintBlack ?! https://t.co/iRGxbpB7ZI pic.twitter.com/0KChHJMbFU
— John James (@JohnJamesMI) October 16, 2020
Response from John James on twitter to insult from Biden…
New 30-second ad from James, who leads Senator Gary Peters in Michigan
John James interview on Fox & Friends on Wednesday