https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/john-james-awesome-response-to-biden-insult/

Posted by Kane on October 18, 2020 7:38 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Response from John James on twitter to insult from Biden…

New 30-second ad from James, who leads Senator Gary Peters in Michigan

John James interview on Fox & Friends on Wednesday

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...