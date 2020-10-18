https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/watch-tuesday-just-news-holds-its-inaugural-blue-courage-event-honoring-police?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Just the News will broadcast Tuesday night its inaugural “Blue Courage” event honoring American police officers and bestow the first-ever Blue Courage Award upon Cindy Chesna, whose husband was slain in the line of duty in Massachusetts two years ago.

The one-hour event, hosted by former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, will kick off at 8 p.m. ET with panel discussions about the state of law enforcement and the challenges facing police officers after George Floyd’s death. It can be viewed on Just the News’ web site, Real America’s Voice TV network, the Pursuit Channel and on social media.

“It’s our goal, with the Blue Courage event, to pay tribute to those brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day, some of which who have made the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of protecting, preserving and improving our citizens’ quality of life,” Just the News CEO and Editor in Chief John Solomon explained.

Some of the event’s participants will include former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik, Rep. Greg Steube (R-Florida), actor and producer Kirk Cameron, and Ann Dorn whose husband, retired St. Louis Captain David Dorn, was killed earlier this year.

The event, sponsored by Heritage Action for America and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, will end with the Blue Courage award presentation to the Chesna family.

Sgt. Michael Chesna, an Army veteran and Purple Heart winner before joining the Weymouth, Mass., police department, was shot and killed in July 2018 after responding to a vandalism call. He was struck in the head by a brick and then shot with his own handgun by a violent perpetrator. His widow, Cindy, has become an advocate for helping other families facing such tragedy.

“There couldn’t have been a more deserving recipient of the first-ever Blue Courage Award than Cindy Chesna,” Solomon said. “Cindy’s loss has inspired her to serve other families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty. She is now living her life as a truly noble cause.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

