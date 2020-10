https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/kayleigh-mcenany-tweets-blessed-covid-clear/

(CBN NEWS) — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared a message Friday on social media that she feels “blessed” to be over the Coronavirus.

“Blessed to be COVID clear!” she wrote on Twitter.

McEnany announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 5th, even though she was not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus.

