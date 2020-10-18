http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NpOK0jVzurU/

Rap superstar Kanye West has responded to Issa Rae attacked him on Saturday Night Live, confirming that he is “praying for her and her family” and celebrating the success she has had in the entertainment industry.

During Saturday night’s episode of the NBC comedy sketch show, Rae played the role of a lawyer for the National Association for the Advancement of Black People being interviewed by talk show host Kenan Thompson on “Your Voice Chicago.” When asked who she was supporting in the upcoming presidential election, Rae responded by saying she would be “voting for anyone black.”

However, when Thompson mentioned that Kanye West was also part of the presidential race as an independent candidate in various states, the HBO star responded: “Kanye? F him.”

The 43-year-old Grammy-winner responded to the slight on Twitter Sunday morning, explaining that his own success as a black man in entertainment has helped others find success.

“Ive (sic) always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back,” West wrote on Twitter. “My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful.”

Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful pic.twitter.com/kExwUVVsqv — ye (@kanyewest) October 18, 2020

West, who is on the ballot in 12 states (Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, and Vermont), recently elaborated on his campaign platform of “build[ing] a stronger country by building stronger families.”

“America, what is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just? Trust justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people, to contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have a vision,” he said in a campaign ad released last week. “We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored.”

