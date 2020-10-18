https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/breonna-taylor-kentucky-evidence/2020/10/18/id/992542

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the lawyer for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison on Monday will request that a judge revoke a previous order to release evidence to the public in the Breonna Taylor case, ABC News reported on Sunday.

In the ruling, Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith ordered Cameron to redact any personal information as a safety precaution, but the attorney general and William Stewart Mathews, Hankison’s attorney, said the evidence could endanger those involved if made public and might “permanently taint potential jurors” in the police officer’s trial.

They also said the evidence should be withheld from the public due to “unprecedented” media coverage and the “anticipated wholesale posting of the entire discovery in this matter on the internet,” insisting that “the administration of justice can best be served by limiting materials published in the record to the evidence actually admitted in court.”

Last month, a grand jury ruled that no officers would be charged for the death of Taylor, but Hankison was charged with wanton endangerment after some bullets entered the wall that was connected to the home next door, according to The Hill.

Kevin Glogower, who represents two grand jurors in the case, had requested that the judge allow the release of discovery information and to permit jurors to speak publicly, even though this is not in keeping with long-standing practices, ABC reported.

Glogower said he made the request due to concerns about public transparency and accused Cameron of using the jurors as a shield to deflect accountability.

