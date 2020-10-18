https://www.theblaze.com/news/kirstie-alley-says-she-will-vote-for-president-trump

Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her roles in “Star Trek” and “Cheers,” revealed Saturday that she will vote for President Donald Trump next month. She was hit with a tsunami of hate in response.

Alley has become increasingly outspoken about politics in recent weeks. Last month, she criticized new “inclusion” requirements for Best Picture contenders at the Oscars. And earlier this month, the actress slammed a CNN reporter in a viral tweet, and called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “evil” just a few days later.

What did Alley say now?

She announced that she will vote for Trump — just as she did in 2016 — because she approves of his job performance.

“I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason,” she said.

Alley added, “He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”

Alley’s admission on Saturday was the first time that she revealed that she did, in fact, vote for Trump in 2016.

Alley had initially voiced support for Trump during the Republican primary, but dropped her endorsement when the infamous Hollywood Reporter tape surfaced weeks before the election.

What was the response?

As of Sunday afternoon, Alley’s tweet had received more than 87,000 responses. She was widely criticized, and many detractors invoked her membership in Scientology to mock her.

“Shelly Long was way funnier than you,” Hollywood director Judd Apatow said.

“Well my vote for Biden canceled yours out. I have done my civic duty of the day,” actress Patricia Arquette said.

“So you belong to two cults. Gotcha,” one response said.

“Imagine if joining scientology wasn’t even your biggest mistake,” another response said.

“She’s part of two cults– Scientology and Cult 45. There’s no hope for her,” another response said.

“You are now dead to me,” actress Marina Sirtis said.

"I am hiring my friend because he's NOT an electrician! I hired him 4 years ago for this reason and he wired up the house quick! And now, 4 years later after it burned down (fake news said it was an electric fire) I am going to hire him again!" one person mocked.

“Oooh the highly sought after Scientologist Kirstie Alley vote! Almost as lucrative as the Taliban endorsement,” another person mocked.

“So you’re proudly proclaiming your support for the racist, sexist, xenophobic, science-denying, constitution-subverting, corrupt, impeached, tool of hostile foreign governments, who has presided over the death of more than 217,000 dead Americans. Good to know. Psycho,” another person said.

“I’m voting for Biden because i have a brain,” Joe Lockhart, who worked in Bill Clinton’s White House, said.

But not everyone was angry. In fact, thousands of people shared their support for Alley’s decision.

“Your bravery is appreciated,” Kimberly Klacik, a Republican U.S. House candidate from Maryland, said.

