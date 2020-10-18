https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/521575-kirstie-alley-says-shes-voting-for-trump-because-hes-not-a

Actress Kirstie Alley said over the weekend that President TrumpDonald John TrumpLatest Mnuchin-Pelosi call produces ‘encouraging news on testing’ for stimulus package China warns it will detain American nationals following DOJ prosecution of Chinese scholars: report Musician John Fogerty issues cease and desist over Trump use of ‘Fortunate Son’ MORE can count on her support again because “he’s not a politician.”

“I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason,” Alley tweeted.

“He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it,” she continued.

Alley endorsed Trump in 2016, and has been critical on Twitter of Trump’s opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenConservatives seize on New York Post story to push Section 230 reform Trump wishes Harris ‘the best’ after aide tests positive for COVID-19 Pennsylvania rejects 372K mail-in ballot applications following primary confusion: report MORE, and the former vice president’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump digs in on conspiracy theory over bin Laden raid Trump wishes Harris ‘the best’ after aide tests positive for COVID-19 Harris to return to campaign trail Monday for first time since aide tests positive for COVID-19 MORE (D-Calif.).

However, that didn’t stop Alley’s name from surging to Twitter’s list of top U.S. trends early Sunday.

In the hours since Alley’s tweet on Saturday, a number of celebrities and prominent figures have gone after the actress over her tweet backing Trump.

Kirstie Alley’s tweet screamed “I can’t read! I don’t watch the news! Black Lives Don’t Matter! My body, your choice! and Pussies wear masks! And sexuality is a preference!” But all I can think about is how 87% of the people on here will have to google who she is. pic.twitter.com/RMd7iafjzx — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) October 18, 2020

Shelly Long was way funnier than you. https://t.co/tksxTX0yiM — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 18, 2020

kirstie alley never appeared on frasier so she’s been an opp — Desus Nice (@desusnice) October 18, 2020

I would call for all us to cancel Kirstie Alley but that would require us all going to thrift stores to find VHS copies of “Look Who’s Talking” and then burning them. https://t.co/pQNUUZR9sw — Stephen Crockett Jr. (@SACrockettJr) October 18, 2020

As of Sunday morning, Alley’s tweet has racked up over 65,500 comments and just over 55,700 retweets.

In follow-up tweets on late Saturday into early Sunday, Alley commented on some of the backlash she received, writing: “Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life.”

She also called on her followers to “stick to [their] guns” and urged them not to go against their integrity.

–Updated at 9:33 a.m.

