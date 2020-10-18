https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/knife-wielding-man-dangling-trump-tower-says-member-black-lives-matter-demands-speak-trump-facebook-live-video/

A man dangling from the Trump Tower in Chicago and demanding to speak with President Donald Trump is a Black Lives Matter activist, according his live video broadcast on Facebook.

In the live video from the side of the building, the man declared that he is a member of Black Lives Matter and brandished a knife while threatening to cut the rope that is preventing him from plummeting to his death.

“The man, who is in his 20s, has been dangling from the tower’s 16th-floor balcony since about 5:30 p.m.,” the Chicago Sun reports. They added that he has threatened to kill himself.

The climber declares that “I am member of Black Lives Matter and I want to talk with Mr. Trump before the election. I don’t want to die. If someone will try to pull this rope… I will jump and die. I have a knife. If someone will try to pull [the rope] I will cut it and probably die — but I don’t want to die.”

The name of the activist is unclear in the video, which was uploaded to Twitter by a man named Ben Martin. The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Martin asking for the name and will update this story when it becomes available.

